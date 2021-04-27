Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $181.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $181.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.16.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE stock opened at $157.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $160.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,313,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,356,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Celanese by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.