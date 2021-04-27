Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives $9.68 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,707 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after buying an additional 3,155,176 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 556,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,715,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,869,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0137 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

