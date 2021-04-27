Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 966,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 9,794,480 shares.The stock last traded at $7.40 and had previously closed at $7.57.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.52.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after buying an additional 4,099,432 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,707 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,176 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,938,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $12,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.