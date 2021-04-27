Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CG. CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CSFB reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$17.00 target price (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.05.

CG opened at C$11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$10.65 and a 12 month high of C$19.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.05.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 2.6199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

