CenterStar Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,154,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $442,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,699,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $177.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.30. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $188.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.76%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

