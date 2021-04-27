CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 4,578 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

KMB traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.94. 89,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,612. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

