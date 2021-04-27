CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,036,408. The company has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.