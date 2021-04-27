CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $15.03 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

NYSE TMO traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $491.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,158. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.35 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

