CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $4.41 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,456 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Netflix stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $507.25. The stock had a trading volume of 139,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,083. The stock has a market cap of $224.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $526.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.78. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

