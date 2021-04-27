CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,860 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.31. 137,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,810,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.13. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

