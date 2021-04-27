Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CERC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Maxim Group upgraded Cerecor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of CERC stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. Cerecor has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $232.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerecor will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cerecor by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cerecor by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

