Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,031 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Middlefield Banc worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 28,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 35,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

MBCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

MBCN stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.80. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 15.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.82%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Voinovich acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $27,230.00. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

