Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Community Financial were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Community Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Community Financial by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Community Financial by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The Community Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The Community Financial had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Community Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from The Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

In other The Community Financial news, Director Mohammad Arshed Javaid purchased 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,112.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

TCFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Community Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

