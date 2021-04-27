Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 15,060 Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 185,924 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 111,399 shares during the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $159.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.16. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX).

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.