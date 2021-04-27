Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $722.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $39.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

