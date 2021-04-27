Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.39.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $652.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,247. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $631.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $485.01 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

