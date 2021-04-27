Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,889 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $299,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.39.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $653.11. 17,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $631.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $485.01 and a twelve month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.