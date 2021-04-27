Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CHKP opened at $117.36 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $101.27 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.07.

Several analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

