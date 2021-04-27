Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 70,000 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 26,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $96,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,032.05% and a negative return on equity of 100.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

