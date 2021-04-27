Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) vs. Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Head-To-Head Review

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Kosmos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $9.81 million N/A $7.63 million N/A N/A Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.74 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -54.60

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kosmos Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Kosmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Kosmos Energy 0 5 3 0 2.38

Kosmos Energy has a consensus target price of $2.62, indicating a potential downside of 4.21%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 85.45% 26.42% 26.42% Kosmos Energy -45.99% -41.86% -5.97%

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2020, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 2,736 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

