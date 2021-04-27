Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CPK stock opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $72.89 and a 12 month high of $122.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.09%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

