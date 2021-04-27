Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $101.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $196.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.