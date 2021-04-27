Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 377,308 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 68,120 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $51,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 2.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Splunk by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $213.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.54.

Splunk stock opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.31 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,419.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

