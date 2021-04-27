Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,496 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $59,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE FIS opened at $153.84 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of -854.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.82 and its 200 day moving average is $140.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.04.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.