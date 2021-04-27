Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,075 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $419.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $403.17 and its 200 day moving average is $377.68. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

