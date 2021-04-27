Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 32,278 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,278 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $41,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

The Progressive stock opened at $99.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average is $93.36.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.