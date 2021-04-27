Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,365,000 after purchasing an additional 179,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $262.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.68 and a 12-month high of $262.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.