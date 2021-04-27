Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 2.5% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.19 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.59.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.