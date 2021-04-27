Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CIM. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NYSE CIM opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $13.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 100,172 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $2,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimera Investment (CIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.