Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,218.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,470.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $856.50 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,466.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,397.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,652.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

