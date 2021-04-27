Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.92.

CHH opened at $112.49 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $114.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.60.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $948,010.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,900.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,030 shares of company stock worth $3,574,628. 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,955,000 after acquiring an additional 666,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,942,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 163,264 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,232,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,674 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

