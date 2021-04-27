Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 5.2% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $61,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In related news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,637. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.