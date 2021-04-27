Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 3,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,690 shares of company stock worth $2,201,502. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Ciena stock opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

