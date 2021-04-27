Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Cigna by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,756,000 after purchasing an additional 507,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $249.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.57 and a 200-day moving average of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $256.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

