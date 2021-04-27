CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.28.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT Group stock opened at $54.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

In other news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.