Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $160.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of RS stock opened at $159.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.18. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

