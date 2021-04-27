Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.