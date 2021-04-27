Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Citrix Systems to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $140.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $93,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $424,968.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,861 shares of company stock worth $9,874,366 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

