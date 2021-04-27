Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Citrix Systems to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Citrix Systems stock opened at $140.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
See Also: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.