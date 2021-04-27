Clariant’s (CLZNY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLZNY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Clariant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Clariant stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. Clariant has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

