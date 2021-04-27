Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Insider Sue Harris Purchases 1,724 Shares of Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) insider Sue Harris acquired 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,920 ($38.15) per share, for a total transaction of £50,340.80 ($65,770.58).

CKN stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,925 ($38.22). 27,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,976. The firm has a market capitalization of £889.43 million and a P/E ratio of -30.83. Clarkson PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,966 ($25.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,990 ($39.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,718.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,578.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 54 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CKN shares. Citigroup cut shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Clarkson from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

