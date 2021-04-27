Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,909 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.7% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 105,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,237. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $49.17.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

