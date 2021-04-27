Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) PT Raised to $24.00 at B. Riley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.41.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $18.93 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.61 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 305,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

