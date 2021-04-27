CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 265.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 265.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00002956 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $9.16 million and $57,087.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001181 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00019342 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,632,793 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

