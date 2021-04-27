CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Cut by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $204.12. 14,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,772. The stock has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.53.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.