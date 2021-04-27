CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $207.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $204.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.31 and a 200 day moving average of $186.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in CME Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in CME Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CME Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

