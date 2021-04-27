Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.57 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post $15.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.50 million to $18.10 million. Codexis reported sales of $14.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $83.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.94 million to $83.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $104.03 million, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $119.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,945. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75. Codexis has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $755,200. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $6,953,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Codexis by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 47,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Codexis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,288 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.