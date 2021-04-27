Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Senior Officer Liette Vigneault Sells 1,595 Shares

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total transaction of C$189,342.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 720 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,471.20.

Shares of CCA opened at C$118.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.58. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of C$89.90 and a 12-month high of C$132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$118.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$106.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$129.63.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

