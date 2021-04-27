Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Senior Officer Liette Vigneault Sells 1,595 Shares

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total transaction of C$189,342.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 720 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,471.20.
Shares of CCA opened at C$118.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.58. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of C$89.90 and a 12-month high of C$132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$118.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$106.43.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.
About Cogeco Communications
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.