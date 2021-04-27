Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,907 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.43. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

