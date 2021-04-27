Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) EVP Joseph P. Boyle Sells 1,053 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

COLM stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.37. 466,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,626. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.81. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $114.31.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $915.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on COLM. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

