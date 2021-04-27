Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $104.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.56.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,498,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares in the company, valued at $274,610,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $707,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,666 shares of company stock valued at $30,967,992. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,605,000 after purchasing an additional 201,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,919,000 after acquiring an additional 72,810 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,115,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 112,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,322 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.59. 470,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,454. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.81. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $114.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $915.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.40 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

